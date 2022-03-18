Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:
- 2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
