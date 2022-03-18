Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 463 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $590.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
