Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.97. The company has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

