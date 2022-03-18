Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.49. 52,055,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,183,090. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

