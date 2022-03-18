MetaHash Reaches One Day Volume of $454,016.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $454,016.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,315,676,279 coins and its circulating supply is 3,145,039,944 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

