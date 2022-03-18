Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $1.51 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003660 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

