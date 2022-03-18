MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

