Metronome Price Hits $2.05 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00005059 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and $21,969.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,922,955 coins and its circulating supply is 13,778,381 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

