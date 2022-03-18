MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 706.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

