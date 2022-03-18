MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 680,139 shares.The stock last traded at $37.85 and had previously closed at $37.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $37,415,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

