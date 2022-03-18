MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $684,832.86

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $684,832.86 and approximately $247.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,410,342 coins and its circulating supply is 152,108,414 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.