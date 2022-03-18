Michelle Brennan Purchases 375 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of COUP traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 6,225,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,918. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.
About Coupa Software (Get Rating)
Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
