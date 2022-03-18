Michelle Brennan Purchases 375 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 6,225,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,918. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

