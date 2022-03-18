Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 275.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.