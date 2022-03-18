MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 3.5% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 18,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,415,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

