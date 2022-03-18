MiL.k Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.37 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.69 or 0.07043299 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.25 or 0.99963777 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

