MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $231,759.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00034841 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $157.24 million and approximately $231,759.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00233402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.99 or 0.00815476 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,824,815 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

