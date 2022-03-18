Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.60. The stock had a trading volume of 244,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

