Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $480.29. 39,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

