Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

