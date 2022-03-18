Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.23. The stock had a trading volume of 278,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

