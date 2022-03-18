Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.73. 254,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

