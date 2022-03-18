Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,852 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

