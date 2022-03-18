Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $178.85. 172,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.