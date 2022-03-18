Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 119,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,029. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

