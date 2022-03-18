Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.47. The stock had a trading volume of 182,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,896. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

