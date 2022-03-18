Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 4,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.