Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

