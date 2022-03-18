Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.51. 130,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

