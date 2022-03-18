Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 853,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,422. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

