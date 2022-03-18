Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.