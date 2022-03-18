Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.02. 107,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average of $381.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

