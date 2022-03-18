Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 613,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

