Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.49. 295,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

