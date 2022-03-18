Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

