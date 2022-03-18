Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,800. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

