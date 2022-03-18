Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 498,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.