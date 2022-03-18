Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,506. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

