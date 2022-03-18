Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.06. Mint shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 46,000 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.
About Mint (CVE:MIT)
