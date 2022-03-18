Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,107.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $3,107.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00211205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00209475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,605,109,202 coins and its circulating supply is 5,399,899,635 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.