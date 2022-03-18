MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $3,322.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.60 or 0.07080219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00268773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00739747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00068959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00464564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00407472 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

