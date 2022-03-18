Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches 1-Day Volume of $223,292.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $373.20 or 0.00890915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $223,292.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,036 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.