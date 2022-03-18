Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142,099.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $40.46 million and $142,099.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $18.35 or 0.00045269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.50 or 0.06941783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.93 or 0.99969325 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00037605 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

