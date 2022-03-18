Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $41.40 or 0.00098951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $160,707.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 139,484 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

