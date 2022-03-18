Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $198,277.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $75.72 or 0.00181412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,489 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

