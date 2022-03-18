Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,861,690 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £7.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

