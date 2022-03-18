Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 82,660 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.15.
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile (LON:MBT)
