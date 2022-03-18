Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,513 shares of company stock worth $42,547,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $174.72. 263,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,563. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.