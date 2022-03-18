Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Cut to CHF 21 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

