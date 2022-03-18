Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 10.3%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 256,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,164,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
