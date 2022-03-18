Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 10.3%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 256,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,164,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Momo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Momo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 428,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

