Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,095 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.